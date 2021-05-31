HELOISE: Online advertising overload

Dear Heloise: I wanted to read an interesting story on the internet, but advertising boxes kept popping up and even covering the story at times. Frankly, I'm sick of all the clutter for useless products I'll never buy. I know advertising helps keep down the costs of running an internet site, but this just looks like greed. I hate it when I have to keep clicking to a new page to continue to read an article and new advertising keeps covering the story. Then when I go to click on "Next page," the box moves around so I accidently click on some product or service that I refuse to use. That's not how you get people to buy your product. I think people should write to the manufacturers of these products to let them know we're tired of these intrusive tactics.