HELOISE: Organize messy garage

Garages can become an awfully cluttered jumble with way too much stuff that's been dumped inside, and that can also be a danger to your family and vehicles. Take these steps to get it all under control.
1. Organize everything in containers by season — summer, winter, spring and fall — or organize by category — sports equipment, gardening, car repair and holiday decorations.
2. Install hanging racks, pegboards and shelves to organize and store larger items up and out of the way.
3. Keep garbage cans, lawn mowers and snow blowers in the same designated spots.
4. Use fluorescent spray paint to outline parking spaces for cars and bikes.
5. And remember, confine right stuff in the right place! Show family members where everything belongs. Never leave rakes or bikes on the floor, where people could trip on them. — Heloise
PRICY BLOTTING TISSUES
Dear Heloise: I have oily skin and blot my face throughout the day. Blotting tissues are expensive for the number of sheets in a package, so I make my own. Buy a package of good quality tissue (wrapping) paper and cut it into squares or rectangles. Use the shiny side to blot your face. It's easy to make and use, and very inexpensive. -- Sharon Johnson, via email
Sharon, this is a good money-saving hint, and it solves a problem. -- Heloise
Double-duty cleaner
Dear Heloise: I have an older Honda, which is great, but the headlights became covered with an unattractive film that, I felt, also minimized their efficiency. I tried toothpaste and a paste I bought online, but neither worked. I heard a shop would fix the problem for $250! I just couldn't accept that price!
I decided to try a heavy-duty cleaner that I use for my glass-top stove, which I bought from a big-box store. Voila! It worked like a charm, and my headlights are now as good as new. And I saved $250! — Bobbe Dannenbrink, Canandaigua, New York
WHEN RENTING A CAR
Dear Readers: Here are several helpful hints and precautions that you can take to make sure renting a car is a good experience. When you get to your rented auto and before you leave the lot, walk around it to make sure there are no dents or scratches so you are not charged for those damages. Also, it might be a good idea when you rent it to take pictures of the car's interior and exterior to have a record of the condition of the car. And one final hint: When you take pictures in the parking lot, you also can record the lot address, lane number or parking spot number. -- Heloise
English muffins and cucumbers
Dear Heloise: I love English muffins but can't (shouldn't!) eat them all before they go stale. They freeze great, though. If you take the inner box out of the packaging, the outer plastic bag is perfect to wrap them in a tight stack so there's less frost. I split them before freezing (with a fork, of course), then about 10 seconds in the microwave will thaw them just enough to separate the halves. And cucumbers and peppers last better in the fridge, if you avoid letting them get damp or wet. Wrap each one in a paper towel, inside a loose plastic bag, and they'll keep a week. -- Ellie Tupper, via email
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Deb Nenninger of Florida sent this picture of Tia, her adopted cat. Here's the great story:
"This is Tia, we rescued her from an animal shelter in 2019. She was 3 years old and had lived her whole life there! She weighs 10 pounds and is the cutest little calico girl. I don't understand how she was passed up for so long. She is such a joy to have with us and follows us around like a little puppy. I feel like she knows that she was given a second chance and knows that she now has a mommy and pappy who will take good care of her!''
To see Tia, go to www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.