Heloise: Outside pet water

Dear Readers: If your cat is getting up there in years, it might be more susceptible to health problems such as obesity, arthritis, cancer, dental issues and kidney and liver damage. Look for changes in behavior and eating habits. These signs might include reluctance to jump, unusual lumps and bumps under the skin, cloudy eyes, loss of appetite or constant vocalizing.

Drinking an excessive amount of water is not a good sign. If you see any of these things, call your veterinarian and make an appointment for your cat. Most animals are good at hiding pain, and cats are particularly good at it. But a lot of issues can be cured or controlled with medication prescribed by your vet. — Heloise

Litter box

Dear Heloise: We got another cat, a young one, and thought it would be great company for the older cat, but he just ignores the kitten and won't use his litter box anymore. — Terrie, via email

Terrie, it sounds like a little bit of turf war and jealousy. A new cat always seems to spark rivalry among cats. Try paying a lot of attention to your older cat by giving him his favorite foods and a separate litter box. If he continues to ignore it, consult with your veterinarian to make sure there are no urinary problems. — Heloise

Dear Readers: Have you seen our new website? It's easy to find answers to your questions, and there's valuable information for everyday living. -- Heloise

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0