HELOISE: Overbooking sickening

Dear Readers: Here are other uses for corks:

• Glue together to make a message board.

• To hold thumbtacks.

• To replace lost shampoo or other bottlecaps.

• To safely secure loose hooks in a tackle box.

Good neighbors

Dear Readers: There might be a senior in your neighborhood who lives alone, who is too proud to ask for help and may be isolated and lonely. You can be a good neighbor by offering to take them anywhere they'd like to go that day or ask if you can clean out their refrigerator, do their laundry, cut their lawn or make them a meal.

These acts of giving are good for both of you. Not only are you making someone's day, but you can feel good knowing that you're helping someone in need. — Heloise

Lip balm

Dear Heloise: After showering daily, I rubbed my lip balm on my corn and dry heels on my feet before putting on my socks and shoes. After two weeks, my corn peeled off and my feet and heels were much smoother. — Adeline, Youngstown, Ohio

Just a reminder

Dear Heloise: During these dog days of summer it's important to remind your readers that pets should be indoors during the hottest part of the day (between noon and 5 p.m.), and they need a large bowl of cool, clean water both indoors and outside. Remember, it's never OK to mistreat a pet. They are family, too. — Bob in New Mexico

