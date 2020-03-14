Heloise: Owning exotic pets

Dear Readers: Exotic pets, loosely defined, are those animals that are not a dog, cat or farm animal. Do you have one or know someone who does? Here are some things to consider:

Ferrets, hedgehogs, snakes, turtles, rabbits, among many others, can be found in pet stores, but there can be problems with keeping them as pets. Chiefly, they require specialized veterinary care, which can be hard to find and expensive.

Habitat is another concern. Tons of research must be done to provide an environment that's safe and conducive to healthy living. Wild animals may have been taken from their natural habitat, which could have been done illegally. When you take an exotic, sometimes wild, animal into your private home and captivity, the animal's mood and behavior can turn, which can lead to biting and other attacks.

All in all, exotic pets are best left in the care of experts, who will have the time and training to care for them. — Heloise

Corner those cobwebs

Dear Heloise: There are many cobwebs from spiders around the corners of my ceilings, especially in the living room. What is the best thing to use for getting cobwebs off the ceiling? I am allergic to harsh chemicals such as bleach and hydrogen peroxide. What do you suggest? — Georgia B. via email