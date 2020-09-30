HELOISE: Pack repurposed food jars

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Cook oil uncovered for 2 minutes on high in a 3-quart microwave-safe casserole. Add onion, garlic and rice. Cook uncovered on high for 3 minutes until onion is limp and rice is opaque. Stir once.

Stir in cayenne pepper and chicken broth. Cover and cook on high for 4 to 7 minutes or until liquid begins to boil. Reduce power to medium and cook for 10-12 minutes, or until most of the liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Let stand covered for 5 minutes. Let it set to absorb the moisture. At the end of the standing time, stir in the peas and carrots and tomatoes. Salt to taste.

Snack cups

Dear Heloise: My four boys like to have their friends over to our house to watch sports. I usually prepare snacks for the gang, but it involved a lot of mess in the family room, until I put the snacks in those tall plastic cups. No more crumbs all over the sofa and floor. — Jean in Virginia

EASY PAN ID

Dear Heloise: I learned a long time ago to place my pots and pans on the shelf handles in first. This way I don't have to pull them all of the way out to see which one I need. -- Lois in South Carolina

