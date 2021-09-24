HELOISE: Paint, reuse gift boxes

Dear Heloise: Many times I've received a gift in a nice strong box, and I hate to toss it out in the recycle bin, so I save it. When the holidays roll around, I reuse those boxes to wrap gifts. If they have writing on them, I spray paint the boxes on all sides, sometimes adding glitter and other decorative adornments. A number of friends have kept these boxes and reused them for other gift-giving occasions. So the boxes get recycled over and over. — Judy C., Laramie, Wyoming
Dear Heloise: I followed your advice about pouring white vinegar in the toilet bowl, letting it stand for about 15 minutes, then using the toilet brush to remove stains. However, I was told you have a vinegar pamphlet that is chock-full of ideas for cleaning, cooking and other handy hints using vinegar. How do I get one? -- Jennifer S., Rockland, Massachusetts
Jennifer, it's very easy to get my vinegar pamphlet called "Heloise's Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More." You can go to my website, www.Heloise.com, or just send $5, along with a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed, long envelope to Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
Vinegar is safe and inexpensive to use and should be in every household. -- Heloise
Danger reaction
Dear Heloise: With school starting again and kids walking to and from school or home, there are also dangers. Every year it's important to remind children that no matter what a stranger promises, they are never to get in a car or van with someone they don't know. Tell them that it's OK to raise their voice if they are frightened and to remember the phrase "No, Go, Yell, Tell." If the child is at a playground or the mall, tell them to run to a security cop or to a woman who has kids with her. Most women will protect a child who has had an encounter with any dangerous strangers. — Concerned
Cellphone
Dear Heloise: For years I was a slave to my cellphone, so when I retired, I decided I never wanted a phone on my hip again. I've found there are a lot of people like me. What we need however are address books and date books to keep track of telephone numbers and addresses, and a book to keep track of appointments. If you know someone who has a gift-giving occasion coming up, these two items come in very handy. — Sean O., David City, Nebraska
Pillowcase promoter
Dear Heloise: I know that we're not supposed to use dry cleaner bags to store clothing because there is a good chance of collecting moisture under the bag, and that leads to mildew on clothing. So since my husband and I have king-size pillowcases, when they wear out, I just cut a slit in the closed end and use it to slip over hanging clothing I've stored for another season. It's really amazing how well these repurposed pillowcases work. — Denise F., Eugene, Oregon
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
