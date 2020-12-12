HELOISE: Paw rubs prepare puppy

Dear Heloise: We rescued a puppy from the shelter for the holiday and for COVID. We named him Bunkers. One hint I started early: I rub Bunker's feet pretty frequently to get him ready for a nail trim. He won't be as afraid if he's used to having his feet touched and played with! — Annabelle R. in Oregon

Happy that you've added Bunkers to your family!

PET PAL

Hi Heloise: My name is Cosmos! I'm a 15-year-old Himalayan in Portland. My mom really likes your column in the Washington Post. -- Cosmos

Cosmos, you are stunning!

Insta hot

Dear Heloise: One of the best things we put in our kitchen is an undersink water heater. We don't have to wait for water to get hot by letting it run. It saves both time and water -- and feels good, too. -- Betty in Texarkana, Texas

Fresh greens