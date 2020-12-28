HELOISE: Paying for a doctor's visit

Dear Heloise: I saw your hint about adding eggshells to bird seed or the garden. Last spring, blue jays pecked at the white paint on my house so much that they cleared several areas by inches. They sought the calcium in the white paint. So I put crushed eggshells on the ground for them, and that has stopped them from pecking. They attacked my neighbor's white paint too. No other bird has done this. Julia K., Brookline, New Hampshire

Letters

Dear Heloise: When I receive a letter from a friend or a card with a note in it, I write on the front of the envelope any questions they might ask or note anything important I want to address, to be sure I don't forget it.

I'm in my 80s, and my friends are all in their 80s, and we send clippings, coupons and stickers to cheer each other up during this virus. It's nice to get mail when housebound. — Carol D., Bethesda, Maryland

Carol, that's an excellent way to stay in touch and keep each other company. I think most people really enjoy getting a letter from a friend far away or even across town. — Heloise

