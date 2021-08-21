HELOISE: Pet care post-pandemic

Dear Readers: During this difficult time, we had to change many of our shopping habits, and that's true for how we cared for our pets. It was easier to have all kinds of goods delivered, including pet food. Now pet companies are offering subscription boxes of specific pet food for your pets that are delivered to your house. And on-demand pet grooming is growing. You can use an app to find a local, on-demand cat or dog groomer who will come to your doorstep. Check out these options. Your vet will be aware of these kinds of services, too. — Heloise
COVID card
Dear Heloise: I save the clear plastic sleeves that comes with greeting cards. I cut one down to size and put my COVID vaccine card in it and taped it shut. The card is protected and can be easily updated if boosters are given. — Jean, via email
Jean, that's a good recycling hint too. You also can make photocopies of your card to have on hand or in case you lose or damage the card. There are also COVID card protectors that you can buy. — Heloise
Cleaning the coffeemaker
Dear Readers: Often, we just rinse the pot out with water after we finish the coffee. But it also needs a thorough cleaning to remove oils or deposits on the sides or bottom of the pot. You should follow the directions in the booklet that comes with your pot. For most types, you can pour white household vinegar into the water well of the coffeemaker and then run the pot through a cycle. After that, run plain water through it several times to rinse out the vinegar. It should be clean and ready to use again.
Vinegar is a must-have in every home! There are so many ways it can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking, so I've put together a six-page pamphlet full of vinegar uses that you can get by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (75 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To freshen your toilet bowl, pour in full-strength vinegar. Leave in for five minutes, scrub and then flush. — Heloise
DRYER SAFETY
Dear Heloise: The entire length of the dryer vent hose needs to be cleaned out from time to time, usually with brushes on poles or on ropes, as lint buildup will be a danger there. We took the back off our dryer and were surprised to find plenty of lint there, too. It would be great if the manufacturers put in a few more filters so we could safely maintain our appliances ourselves. -- Kay, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Kay, good advice. Clean the dryer lint screen after or before each load. This keeps the air flowing through the dryer. A buildup of lint can cause a fire hazard. Never run your dryer when you are not at home. -- Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Charlene Wenzel sent a picture of Bella, her adopted cat. Here's the wonderful story:
"After picking out a cat to adopt at animal control, I was headed to the front desk with my papers for the new cat. On my way, this cat reached through the cage and grabbed my arm and pulled me toward her. I quickly put the papers back for the other cat and grabbed the papers for this cat. I named her Bella. She picked me out that day. I've had her for five years now. She is the best cat I've ever had."
To see Bella, go to www.Heloise.com and click on the "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise
DONATING CLOTHES
Dear Heloise: I donate clothes and shoes to my favorite nonprofit thrift shop. I keep a bag in the bedroom to fill with donations. When I deliver them, I include a bag of plastic grocery bags. They are much appreciated. I pick up items at this store that I need, such as used sheets to use for the backs of quilts we make at church and pieces of fabric for the quilt tops. Thrift shops are a great place to buy and save a ton of money. -- Annie, via email
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.