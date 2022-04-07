HELOISE: Pet peeves

Dear Heloise: If you are at an intersection where a right turn is permitted on red and you are in the straight lane, don't pull so far out into the intersection so as to block the view of oncoming traffic for those turning. This applies especially to those drivers of big vehicles like SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. Pay attention to the lines that mark the crosswalk.

When changing lanes on a highway, turn on your turn signal for several seconds before changing lanes. Too often drivers will signal the lane change while they are already partially in the other lane.

If you ask someone to send you something by email, text or regular mail, acknowledge receipt. A simple "thank you" will let the sender know that what was sent was received and the effort was appreciated. — T.D., via email

Watch your kitty

Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Omaha World-Herald and would like to share this hint. I learned a scary (and expensive) lesson when I wasn't watching my kitty, Sophie. Cats love yarn, ribbon and twine. It took her just a couple of minutes of inattention to eat 2 yards of twine. Two trips to an urgent pet care, two more to the vet, then Mother Nature finally took care of the problem. I now keep anything long and stringy (even dental floss!) out of Sophie's way. Thank you. — H.R., Omaha, Nebraska

Keeping progressive lenses in place

Dear Heloise: I wear eyeglasses with progressive lenses that are fitted precisely, and unless they stay firmly in place, they can cause double vision. I realized that they tend to slip toward the end of the day, when there's a buildup of oil on the skin. A little soap on the bridge of my nose and the top of my ears (and sometimes on the nosepiece and earpieces of the glasses) restores the firm fit. — J.W., New York City

Hints for keeping lettuce

Dear Heloise: When I bring a head of lettuce home from the store, I wash it, tear it into bite-size pieces and pack it in a glass fruit jar. Then I put a lid on the jar and put it in the refrigerator upside down. It is ready to use, and it will keep without turning brown for up to a week. It takes two quart jars for a head, or if you pack a salad for lunch, put in smaller jars and just grab one each day for lunch. We seldom throw out brown lettuce anymore. — Judy H., in Nebraska

POSTURE HINT

Dear Heloise: When I am standing outside in the sunshine, I look at my shadow to see if I am standing up straight. Thank you. -- Mary H., Arlington, Virginia

