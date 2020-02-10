Heloise: Pet provision

Fast facts

Airplane etiquette

Dear Heloise: There are some basic rules of etiquette that passengers should follow to make their airline flight as comfortable and stress-free as possible. First, if you're waiting in the Transportation Security Administration line, do not stop and open your luggage. It holds up the line. Do not fall asleep on your fellow passenger's shoulder. Make sure your carry-on luggage fits into the overhead bin or under your seat, and do not take longer than one minute to store those items. We all need our personal space, so respect your seatmate's space. If you bring food on board, make certain it has a low odor or no odor. Do not recline your seat all the way back. — Lorraine in Colorado