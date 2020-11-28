HELOISE: Pet safety winter priority

Dear Readers: Temperatures are getting low in most parts of the country. Let's make sure our pets stay safe and warm:

• Salt and de-icer can do a number on dogs' paw pads. Wipe their feet whenever they come inside.

• Frostbite is a real concern. Don't let animals stay outside for long periods of time. And, if you can get your pet to wear them, booties can help keep feet warm. The dog may not go for them though.

• Make sure there's a path for the dog to get outside to go potty. If not, they won't want to go.

• Cats can seek out warmth anywhere. Bang on the hood of your car in the morning to get them to run off.

• Bathing pets at this time is not a priority. The low humidity can dry out pets' skin.

• Small pets can benefit from a sweater, again, if they will wear it.

• Don't leave pets alone in the car. It's too cold and there's a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Doghouse rules: three closed sides, up off the ground and filled with straw or hay (blankets, carpets and towels retain moisture). No leaky roof, and foam padding around the inside will help keep your pet warm.