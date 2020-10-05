HELOISE: Phishing scam alert

Dear Heloise: Please warn your readers to be aware of the new scam to gather personal and financial information from people. The scammers send an email that appears to be from a major online retailer that states you deserve a refund on a recent order and all you have to do is update your billing information. Closely look at the address the scammers are using. It won't look legitimate. They figure you will recognize the name of the company and send them what they want. They are "phishing" for your credit card number, other account numbers, usernames and passwords.