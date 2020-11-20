HELOISE: Photo shelves frame option

DOG WALKERS

Dear Heloise: Yes, dog walkers should pick up after the dog. But, more to the point, why do dog walkers assume they have some inherent right to trespass on your front yard? -- M.D., via email

M.D., dog walkers need to pick up after their dogs.

* It keeps our communities sanitary.

* Dog feces is NOT fertilizer.

* It contains pollutants and bacteria that can be harmful to people and pets.

* In many communities, you are required by law to pick up after your pet.

A will vs. a living will

Dear Heloise: What is the difference between a will and a living will? Do I need both? — Doris A., Ridgewood, N.J.

Doris, yes, you'll need both, because they are two different things. A will is a legal document that specifies how you want your property divided and who should be the guardians of your minor children. It names the executor of your estate, and it's only used after a person dies.

A living will — sometimes called an advanced healthcare directive — is a private document that contains instructions for medical treatment if you are unable to speak or communicate your wishes. You must be 18 years of age to sign a living will. A copy of your will should go to your attorney, while a copy of your living will goes to your doctor. Do not put funeral directives in either a will or living will. Either make arrangements before you die or tell a close family member what you want done. — Heloise

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0