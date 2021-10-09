HELOISE: Photo stuck to glass?

Dear Heloise: I have a one-of-a kind studio photograph that was originally in a frame with glass. Now, I want to put it in an album, but there are parts stuck to the glass. Is there any way of separating it from the glass without damaging it? Thank you. — Judy Hess, Fountain Valley, California
Judy, probably not. If possible, take the picture to a photography professional to have them remove it. But if you want to try, do this first: Take a digital picture of the photo before you begin. Use a hair dryer on a low setting and hold it about 5 inches from the photo's surface. You don't want it to overheat. This should loosen the picture from the glass. Then, very slowly and carefully, pull the corner or the side of the photo until the picture is free.
Photos stick to glass if they are in a place with humidity. Keep photos in a cool, dry place. — Heloise
Vinegar uses
Dear Readers: Vinegar is so handy all round the house for cleaning and deodorizing, but did you know that you also can use it for personal care?
• For hair care, you can rinse your hair with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar added to 1 cup of tap water. This will remove soap film and leave your hair clean, shiny and fluffy.
• For hand care, after you have done chores or yardwork, just pat apple cider vinegar over your hands.
• For a sunburn, pour apple cider vinegar on a soft cloth and dab onto the sunburned area to get some relief.
You can have my six-page vinegar pamphlet by visiting www.Heloise.com. Or send $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (75 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To clean plastic upholstery, wipe down with a 50-50 mixture of white vinegar and water. — Heloise
HIKING BOOTS NEED CLEANING?
Dear Readers: During the fall, hiking boots get a good workout and get dirty, wet and muddy. But if they are covered in just dust, use a shoe brush to get rid of it. And you can use a paper towel to remove any remaining debris.
But if they are muddy, allow the boots to dry completely. Then use a soft-bristled brush to get rid of dried mud from all over the boot. Scrub the seams and hidden spots as well. Then air out the insides. When done, if the outside is leather, apply a leather conditioner. -- Heloise.
Stinky car interior
Dear Readers: Take these steps to get rid of foul odors from your car. First, remove the source of the awful odors — gym bag, smelly shoes or any trash or leftover food containers or soda bottles. Then vacuum the upholstery and the floor to remove dirt and debris.
Second, to make the inside of your vehicle smell better, pour baking soda in the ashtray, which will work as a deodorizer. Place a couple of fabric-softener sheets under the seats. Wash smelly rubber mats with soap and hot water. Rinse well and let dry before putting back inside. — Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Readers: Janice Williams adopted Lily, a sweet gray and white purebred Maine coon, at 6 months old from a rescue group after her family threw her out in the winter because she went into heat. Chloe, a sweet 14-year-old, was adopted at 9 months old after delivering five kittens. She spent her first nine months as a feral cat and was rescued just before delivering the kittens. Everyone wanted the kittens, but Janice wanted Chloe. To see Lily and Chloe, go to www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.