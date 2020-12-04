HELOISE: Photos trigger memories

Reid, too many cyclists believe that the driver of a vehicle will stop for them, but that's not always the case. Remember to drive with the flow of traffic. Always assume that the driver of a car does not see you on your bicycle. And please, no texting, listening to music, daydreaming or anything else that takes your mind off the road ahead.

Removing tree sap

Dear Heloise: What works for removing tree/pine sap from a car windshield and car's paint? — Lisa B, Riverside, California

Lisa, here are a couple of remedies for you:

1. Pour 3 tablespoons of mineral spirits onto a clean cloth.

2. Wipe the tree sap generously with the mineral spirits. Allow the mineral spirits to sink in and soften the sap (about 10 to 15 minutes).

3. Vigorously rub the mineral spirits and the tree sap from the paint with a clean, damp cloth.

-Or-

1. Mix 3 tablespoons of baking soda with enough water to form a thick paste.

2. Completely cover the tree sap with the mixture. Rub the paste into the tree sap with a damp sponge or clean rag.

3. Pour boiling hot water over the baking soda paste.