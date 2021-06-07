HELOISE: Pick up after pets

Today's Sound Off: picking up after your pets:

Dear Heloise: I love animals and have two small dogs and one cat. When I take my dogs for a walk I always pick up their droppings in a plastic bag and toss it in my garbage. Recently, however, I was at a dog park in my city and noticed how many people do not pick up after their dogs.

We have city ordinances requiring dog owners to pick up their dog's feces, but it gets ignored by too many people and is not enforced enough. As much as I love my dogs, I would still never consider it OK to just leave their droppings where people could step on them. It's unhealthy, unsanitary and in general just disgusting. Pet ownership is a responsibility, and if you take in a pet, you must assume the duties required to maintain a healthy relationship between your pet and your community.

So please ask your readers to pick up the poo their dog leaves behind. — Marjorie H., San Antonio, Texas