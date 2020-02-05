Heloise: Pies and peels

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon baking soda

Mix food coloring with cocoa and set aside. Beat shortening with sugar; add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add food coloring mixture and vanilla. Alternately add flour, salt and buttermilk, beating well. Stir in vinegar and baking soda. Bake in 350 F oven for 30 minutes or until done. Makes one large loaf cake or one three-layer cake.

— Heloise

Egg slicer

Dear Heloise: I've found an egg slicer does several things. I can cut up olives, mushrooms, strawberries and a few other items when I need to get that job done fast. — Cecil in Bay City, Mich.

Cheese slicing

Dear Heloise: While preparing for a party at a rental cabin, I found I had nothing to slice a block of cheese. I took out a long string of unwaxed dental floss and used it to slice the cheese. It worked perfectly! — Vivian in Oregon

Tea ball

Dear Heloise: I've found some new ideas for a tea ball, such as placing a bay leaf in it and suspending it in soups and stews to get the flavor but not the herb. I can also use one as a scent diffuser by spraying a cotton ball with perfume and placing it inside the tea ball. Then I hang it in my car or my closet to add a nice scent to that area. — Mae V., Scottsbluff, Neb.

