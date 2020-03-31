Heloise: Pinwheel pie crust

Water Rings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Heloise: I have water rings around the inside of my stainless steel cookware. I've used everything I can think of, but they never seem to go away. Help! -- Meghan in North Carolina

Meghan, saturate a cotton ball in rubbing alcohol and rub away those water stains. -- Heloise

Dear Readers: It's Census time, when the formal count of the population of the entire United States is taken.

Our Founding Fathers wrote in the Constitution that every 10 years the population is to be counted.

So why is it important to know the population? Simply put, while every state has two Senators, the Census determines the number of seats each state will have in the House of Representatives, based on a state's population. And the Census can help determine dollar distribution for government programs.

What questions will be asked? The number of people living with you, their ages, races, national origins, genders and their relation to you. You also will be asked whether you own your home or rent it. Don't worry; your information is protected.