Heloise: Pinwheel pie crust

Dear Heloise: I always have too much leftover pie crust and never know what to do with it. Any hints? -- Marilynn in Michigan
Marilynn, roll out the leftover pie dough and brush lightly with melted butter or margarine. Sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon and then roll it up. Slice into pinwheels about 1 inch wide and place on a cookie sheet. Bake them in the oven at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes until golden brown. Enjoy! -- Heloise
Stained Cups
Dear Heloise: My cups are all stained from the tea I drink. Since I use delicate, porcelain cups, I don't want to use anything too abrasive to clean them. How can I get the stain out? -- Delores in Hawaii
Delores, first, mix a solution of 50/50 white vinegar and salt. Gently rub the inside of the cup with this mixture using a microfiber cloth. Rinse well. This is an easy solution to cleaning a stained cup, and I have many more cleaning and deodorizing solutions in my pamphlet Heloise's Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More. To get a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope to Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
By the way, this salt and vinegar solution also works well when polishing copper. -- Heloise
Butter Pats
Dear Heloise: I found it's easier to serve butter in uniformed pat sizes. I usually place a stick of butter in the freezer for about an hour, then take it out and use an egg slicer to cut into individual pats.
These always look so nice when we have company over for dinner. -- Carol in Pennsylvania
Clump of Salt
Dear Heloise: It's very humid where I live, and my salt keeps forming clumps in the shaker. How can I prevent this? -- Sandy in Florida
Sandy, putting a few rice kernels inside the shaker will help cut down on moisture. You also can try storing the shaker with a drinking glass turned upside down to cover it. This will work for sugar, too. -- Heloise
One Egg Short
Dear Heloise: What can I do if I'm one egg short when I'm right in the middle of a recipe? -- Beth in Arizona
Beth, that can be so frustrating! You can substitute 1 teaspoon of cornstarch or 1 teaspoon of vinegar in place of the missing egg.
This will work just fine for one missing egg, but not for more than one in a recipe.
You also might have to increase the liquid in a recipe by 3 or 4 tablespoons. -- Heloise
Water Rings
Dear Heloise: I have water rings around the inside of my stainless steel cookware. I've used everything I can think of, but they never seem to go away. Help! -- Meghan in North Carolina
Meghan, saturate a cotton ball in rubbing alcohol and rub away those water stains. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: It's Census time, when the formal count of the population of the entire United States is taken.
Our Founding Fathers wrote in the Constitution that every 10 years the population is to be counted.
So why is it important to know the population? Simply put, while every state has two Senators, the Census determines the number of seats each state will have in the House of Representatives, based on a state's population. And the Census can help determine dollar distribution for government programs.
What questions will be asked? The number of people living with you, their ages, races, national origins, genders and their relation to you. You also will be asked whether you own your home or rent it. Don't worry; your information is protected.
By now, you should have received something in the mail about the Census; don't ignore it — by law, you must participate. You can respond online, by mail or by phone. If you haven't responded, the Census Bureau will send someone to your home beginning in May. For more information, visit www.2020census.gov. — Heloise
Tech Tuesday
Dear Readers: Did you know? The average compact disc (CD) holds about 74 minutes of music. — Heloise
Box it up
Dear Heloise: Every Tuesday morning when I put out the trash, I look up and down our street in Chatsworth, California, and the trash bins are overflowing with empty cardboard boxes!
Is there any way they can be recycled? Perhaps the companies could have a place where the boxes can be returned? What are your thoughts? — Joe D., via email
Joe, this is becoming a real issue, and companies are stepping up to find solutions. The biggest online commerce company is attempting to recycle more of its shipping containers and cardboard boxes.
In one program, they are asking their customers, when donating household items and clothing to charities, to place the donations back into the cardboard boxes. They are even providing pre-paid shipping labels to ship the boxes to big charity houses.
To get involved, search "Give Back Box Program" via a search engine on your computer. — Heloise
STOP THIEF!
Dear Heloise: Think about it: A sport utility vehicle (SUV) doesn't have a trunk, so there are fewer compartments in which to conceal personal property — merchandise, laptops, luggage if you're traveling, etc. Get in the habit of not leaving valuables in plain sight, especially if it's in an SUV. — Mike in Texas
IMAGINE THAT
Dear Heloise: I am astounded by the enthusiasm of your readers. Does everyone use exclamation points, or do you add them in your editing process?!! — Martin K., via email
Martin, we love the energy and excitement of our readers, and while we do edit for grammar, brevity and clarity, letters are otherwise printed as is!! Thank you for your inquiry!! — Heloise
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!