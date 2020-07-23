HELOISE: Plan for emergency

Then organize your workout! Don't think of exercise as torturous, boring and tedious. Pick activities you really enjoy, like swimming or water aerobics. How about nature walks or dancing? Have fun being active, and you'll burn away those unwanted pounds! — Heloise

YARD, GARAGE OR ESTATE?

Dear Heloise: What's the difference between a yard sale, garage sale and estate sale? --Wilma in New York

Wilma, great question, and 'tis the season! Yard sales and garage sales are pretty much the same thing. A homeowner holds a sale in his yard or garage to get rid of items no longer used or wanted, and hopefully make a little money.

Estate sales are different. If you see an advertisement for an estate sale, the seller has hired experts to determine what items are worth. They are usually held when someone has passed away and the family wants to sell the contents of the entire home.

The other big difference: Yard and garage sales may be advertised in the newspaper and with signs on the street. Estate sales are advertised more extensively, and often online, to attract a broad group of buyers. -- Heloise