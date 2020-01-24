Heloise: Planning for travel health

Dear Heloise: Nothing ruins a vacation like getting sick away from home. Here are some suggestions to help keep you healthy on your next trip:

• Get all your vaccinations updated.

• Drink only bottled water, and use it to brush your teeth.

• Wash your hands as often as you can, and bring along a hand sanitizer.

• Don't rush everywhere and tire yourself out. Relax and rest.

• If your body isn't accustomed to local dishes, be careful, or you could experience an upset tummy.

— Rosa in Texas

Big bags of pet food

Dear Heloise: I have an apartment that lacks a lot of storage. However, I have four cats, and they eat a lot of cat food, so I buy in bulk. Since I lack storage in my apartment, I keep the bags of cat food and kitty litter in the trunk of my car until I need them. It's simple and easy. — Paula in Washington

Travel hint

Dear Heloise: In my job, I travel 144 days a year, and I've learned a few things that make traveling a little easier: