Heloise: Points of Light Foundation

Dear Readers: There's really nothing like the joy you feel from giving of yourself and serving others. The Points of Light Foundation's National Volunteer Week is April 19-25, 2020.

Originally founded in 1974, National Volunteer Week was established to acknowledge and thank those who selflessly grant their time, skills, donations of goods, services, funding and platforms to help other people.

In these trying times, there are still so many ways to do good things for others. Check out www.pointsoflight.org for more information. -- Heloise

P.S. The nonpartisan Points of Light Foundation came about from President George H.W. Bush's famous 1989 1,000 Points of Light speech.

Dear Heloise: What is artificial intelligence, or AI? -- EASIER SEARCH

Dear Readers: The internet has revolutionized information management, but is there an easier way to search for what you're looking for? Enter these bits of info into your search engine to save time and streamline your search:

• Looking for where a particular quote comes from? Put it in quotation marks. Ex: "To be or not to be."