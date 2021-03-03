HELOISE: Potatoes not diet busters

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened

Melt butter or margarine in a frying pan, add shrimp and onions and saute for 3 minutes, but DO NOT brown. Sprinkle flour into the mixture, while thinning the mixture with milk, a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended and warm, but do not boil. Serve over rice.

For more dishes, just go to www.Heloise.com, or you can send us a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed envelope along with $3 to Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

She knows beans

Dear Heloise: I love homemade bean soup but hate the way it can produce gas. Is there a way to reduce or eliminate that problem? — Beatrice F., Garden City, Kansas

Beatrice, yes, there is a way to help that problem. Dried beans are less likely to produce gas if you soak them overnight, discard the water in which they've been soaked and then cook them in fresh water. You also can add a pinch of ginger to reduce the gaseousness of home-cooked beans. — Heloise

