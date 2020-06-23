Heloise: PPE for you and me

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Readers: You've probably heard the acronym PPE a lot lately. Let's take a closer look. PPE, or personal protective equipment, helps keep cleaning crews, medical professionals and food service workers, among many others, safe from getting hurt or coming in contact with dangerous fluids, chemicals and particulates when cleaning, working or serving other people.

PPE can include disposable gloves, gowns, nose-and-mouth masks, shoe coverings, face shields, gas masks, steel-toed boots and hard hats, among other items. Employers may require the use of PPE, especially in these times of COVID-19. Personal protective equipment is always a good idea to keep a worker safe when dealing with potentially dangerous materials.

The coronavirus is spread primarily through coughing (respiratory) events, so face masks are a good choice. Most general merchandise stores sell some kind of PPE. — Heloise

TECH TUESDAY SCAM ALERT

Dear Readers: When a tragic event occurs, be alert and get ready for the scammers. Unfortunately, although many of us want to step up and help during a crisis, there are those who use this as an opportunity to take advantage of our fear and prey upon the weak.