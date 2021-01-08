HELOISE: Prepare for moving day

Fax: 1-210-HELOISE

Census Bureau scams

Dear Heloise: Another scam is making a comeback. A scammer calls someone and asks if they have filled out the census form. First, the U.S. Census Bureau will NOT call you, so that is your first hint that this is a scam.

They'll claim they never got it and will offer to fill one out for you over the phone. Under NO circumstance should you ever give out your Social Security number, bank account numbers or your mother's maiden name. The Census Bureau does NOT ask for this information. Don't trust emails that supposedly come from the bureau. They don't send emails. And don't trust caller ID, because scammers know how to fake those. — Richard W., Washington, D.C.

