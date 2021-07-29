HELOISE: 'Pretty please' a code

Dear Heloise: I've worked out a good system with my preteen kids. If they are with a group of friends and the friends are pressuring them to do things they don't want to do, I've advised them to call me.
The key phrase is: "Mom, can we go to the park tonight, pretty please?" When I hear my kids say "pretty please" I know they are asking for me to rescue them. There's something going on that they don't feel comfortable about, but they can't tell their friends no because of peer pressure.
This mama is happy to come in and be the "bad guy" and take my kids home. How about your readers develop a key phrase with their kids? — Emily M. in Texas
Emily, I love it. It's so important that your kids develop that sixth sense, that if something doesn't feel right, it's not. And wonderful on you for being there for your kids. Here's a Heloise High-Five! — Heloise
Clean dryer ducts
Dear Readers: For safety's sake, clean out your dryer ducts — from the dryer to the vent outside. You should do this every few months. Lint can build up in your ducts and become a fire hazard.
Along with possibly preventing a fire, your clothes will dry faster. If you don't know how to do the job, ask for help at your home improvement store, or there are professional companies that do this. — Heloise
Can't be donated
Dear Readers: We talked about a closet cleanout, with hints on swapping items with friends, fixing the fixable and what goes to the donation station. But what are the items that are not donate-able? Here's a list:
• Flat-screen and tube TVs and tube-style computer monitors
• Batteries of any sort
• Baby furniture
• Guns and ammunition
• Mattresses and box springs
• Refrigerators and other large appliances
• Tires, rims and auto parts
• Construction material
• Broken and dirty items
• Items that are under recall
This is a preliminary list; call ahead if you're not sure if your donation will fly. — Heloise
STAYING COOL
Dear Readers: Yes, it's summertime; yes, it's hot out. Experts agree; these are the hints to beat the heat: Stay inside, wear loose, light-colored clothes, and stay hydrated with water, not soda. Check with your doctor for other hints about keeping your cool. -- Heloise
SUMMER SAFETY
Dear Heloise: I want to share these safety hints with your readers:
When you order a rideshare service, never ask the driver when a car pulls up to you, "Are you my [rideshare service]?" Instead, say, "Who are you here to pick up?"
Stop fumbling through your bag for your keys and/or phone. Be prepared and alert, not distracted. You don't know what is happening around you.
When you get in your car to leave the grocery store, etc., start the car and go. Don't sit in your car reading through your phone. You never know who is watching you. -- Caroline H. in Ohio
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
