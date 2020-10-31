HELOISE: Prime, choice or select

Dear Readers: Do you know the grades of beef? Is it worth paying more for the best quality? The United States Department of Agriculture (www.USDA.gov) has standards for meat grading.

The most common grades of beef are prime, choice and select. Let's take a look at these:

• Prime has lots of fat marbling for juiciness and flavor. High-end steakhouses usually serve prime. Prime roasts and steaks are excellent for broiling, roasting and grilling.

• Choice is high quality beef but has less marbling. Roasts and steaks from the loin and rib will be tender and flavorful, but cuts from the rump, round or chuck will be most tender if braised.

• Select is still fairly tender, but may lack some of the flavor and juiciness because of less marbling.

Always read the label, visit the USDA website for more information, or check with your butcher. — Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Heloise: A pair of mourning doves built a nest in a hanging plant on my sister's deck. She named them John and Yoko. Attached is a picture of their hatchlings, Imagine and Peace! -- Shaun L., via email