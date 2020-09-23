HELOISE: Proof's in bread pudding

Dear Heloise: I take the ends of a loaf of bread and put them in a freezer bag then pop them into the freezer. When I have enough, I make bread pudding that is simply delicious. Some people throw the ends out, some feed them to the birds, but bread pudding is a great way to use all the bread in a loaf. — Colleen in Minnesota

Italian chicken

Dear Heloise: In a couple of months my son will be here to visit us, and I want to make your Italian Chicken recipe for him. The last time I made it, both he and my husband raved about the flavor and tenderness of the chicken. It was easy and quick to make and a big hit with my boys. However, I lost the recipe. Would you reprint it for me? — Susan W. in Delaware.