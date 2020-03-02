Heloise: Puppy mills should be stopped

Patrizia: "When we moved to Singapore, this question was repeatedly asked: 'How much did you pay for that?' We learned that it was a holdover from the Chinese culture that was a way of showing appreciation for whatever it was. Or the love of a deal."

Janet S.: "The answer for the nosy sister-in-law who keeps asking how much you paid for something would be, 'Oh $5 or $10 million. I can never keep track of large numbers like that.' Hopefully, the absurdity of the answer will get the point across that it's none of her business."

Tracy A.: "My sister-in-law used to ask rude questions. I began saying, 'OMG, Mary, who does that? Who asks such an inappropriate question? No one, that's who!"'

Garnish social security?

Dear Heloise: Can my Social Security checks be garnished? — Ralph D., Red Wood Falls, Minnesota

Ralph, the federal government can and will garnish Social Security:

• To collect child support payments that are unpaid or for unpaid alimony.

• To pay delinquent federal income taxes.

• To pay delinquent federal student loans.

If you are behind on taxes or student loans, your best option is to make payment arrangements with your creditors. However, commercial debts, such as auto loans, credit cards and mortgages, cannot garnish Social Security benefits. No one other than the federal government is allowed to garnish Social Security payments, and after the IRS sends you a final notice of its attempt to levy, you have 30 days to negotiate payment terms before your Social Security benefits are docked. — Heloise

