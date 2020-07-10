HELOISE: Put albums on wheels

Dear Heloise: I always take a small paring knife to work to peel or cut fresh fruit for lunch. After use I rinse it off and put it back in my desk. However, this made me nervous because it looked like a weapon that I had hidden. A co-worker suggested that I put it in a toothbrush carrying case used for traveling, and it not only keeps my little knife clean, it keeps it hidden. — Ruth, via email

Last straw for weeds

Dear Heloise: When I plant my annual garden with my favorite vegetables, I place about three sheets of newspaper on the ground between the rows, wet them down, then put a thin layer of straw down on the newspaper. The newspaper keeps weeds from growing between the rows. This saves a lot of time that I would have spent weeding. — Henry in California

Garden elves

Dear Heloise: I tried one of your clever hints recently. I took a pin out to the garden while my three young children were sleeping and scratched their names on squash, watermelons, zucchini and cucumbers. I told them the Garden Elves had done that and they had to eat the vegetables with their names scratched into them. This a good way to get them to eat vegetables and actually enjoy it! — Ashley in Nebraska

Fluffy pillows