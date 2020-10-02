HELOISE: Put bag in compost pail

Dear Heloise: For years my plastic bowls and cups took on some nasty odors from items stored in them. Instead of using those to store most foods, I now use freezer bags with tight-locking closures. I lay them flat in my freezer. I can stack them, so it saves room in the freezer. — Pat in Texas

The deed

Dear Heloise: Our son wants us to add his name to the deed to our home. He says it just makes sense since someday he'll inherit our home. We have a lovely place on 5 acres of land. I'm resisting, but my husband thinks it might be a good idea. — Carl and Sonja in Wisconsin

Carl and Sonja, first, never make a decision of this kind without seeking legal advice. Once your son's name is on the property, he can't be removed without his consent. Your son would then be part owner and could take out a loan on the property or, depending on the laws in your state, sell his part of it. Think carefully about this matter before considering adding anyone to a deed. — Heloise

No burns

Dear Heloise: I use a glue gun for crafts, but I have scars from where I've burned myself, so now I use a popsicle stick to push things in place. I put down a line of glue then fold over edges and press with the stick. No more burned fingertips. — Ruby in Montana