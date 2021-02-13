HELOISE: Raised bowl best for dog

Dear Readers: Imagine if you had to eat on all fours, with no knife or fork. Would you rather your supper dish be flat on the floor or elevated a few inches? Dollars to donuts, you'd say elevated.

Your dog would say the same. A dog dish on the floor can present a lot of problems for your dog: neck strain, joint tension and arthritis pain, to name a few. And it can lead to aerophagia (excessive air swallowing), which can result in poor digestion.

What's the solution? An elevated supper dish can help. In addition to shortening the reach for your dog, the elevated dish can help kill kibble all over the kitchen (not fun to step on), and the scooting of the dish all over will cease as well.

Ask your veterinarian what she thinks of the elevated supper dish. — Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Heloise: My cat, Abby, was leaning against the mirror when I looked up and caught this image that looked like two of her! I just happened to have my phone handy to snap this picture.

I rescued/adopted Abby from a shelter in the L.A. area five years ago. -- Kathy D.