HELOISE: Reach out to the lonely

Dear Readers: On this Christmas Eve, let's remember those of us who may be alone — alone and lonely. Loneliness is a big problem this time of year, and with COVID, the problem may be bigger than in previous years.

Our seniors can suffer a lot with loneliness, and when we are under stay at home orders, it's difficult to get out to visit them. Difficult, and possibly dangerous.

Who is in this group? Homebound folks, those with loss of mobility, those whose spouse has passed and folks who are limited with their hearing or sight.

So many people need help. What are some solutions? Bring a plate of food to a senior, call them, and here's a big one: Offer to help them set up the technology for video calls with family!

Merry Christmas, everyone, and enjoy this time with your close family, but do it safely. We will get through this. — Heloise

Organization nation

Dear Heloise: My five grandkids were always figuring out what was in their Christmas packages under the tree by the tags, size and sounds. I decided to make it more difficult (and fun) by not putting name tags on packages.