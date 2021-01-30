HELOISE: Read Doghouse Beautiful

Dear Heloise: We don't keep our dog outside, regardless of the chilly weather, but sometimes he's in the backyard with us, and he has a shelter out there. What's the best way to keep the shelter warm, clean and dry in the snowy, blustery, wet winter? — Marie S. in Wisconsin

Marie, so glad you asked. Dogs are social animals, and they want to be with us, wherever we are! First step: Make sure the doghouse is as airtight as possible. Fill in gaps in walls to lessen draftiness, make sure the roof is watertight, and place the doghouse in a non-windy space, elevated up off the ground.

The entrance to the doghouse needs a cover that can keep cold air out, but also allow the dog entrance and egress. A bathmat can work well here.

Now, bedding. Don't use blankets or carpet. These, if they get wet, will retain moisture. Opt for straw, hay or even wood shavings. Change these every week for freshness.

Something else to keep fresh? Drinking water. Change it daily. There are heated water bowls on the market, and also heaters for the doghouse itself, but these are most likely not necessary in your case. — Heloise

PET PAL