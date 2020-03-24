Heloise: Read the fine print

Dear Readers: Whenever you enter into a business agreement with a company, read the fine print. Why should we take time to read it? A lot can be contained in that very small print.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is rife with warnings about fake sweepstakes and prize drawings, among other scams. Mailers will scream in big print: "YOU'RE A WINNER" and "YOU'VE WON A CASH PRIZE," or this: "THERE ARE PAYMENTS WAITING FOR YOU!" And then in tiny print is a requirement that you mail in a fee to claim your prize. No legitimate sweepstakes will require you to buy items or pay a fee.

Lots of times, with these scams there never even was a prize, and the companies are fake, too.

To add insult to injury, if we respond to them, these companies can sell our names, addresses, telephone numbers and other information, subjecting us to more junk mail. Don't be fooled! Always read the fine print. — Heloise

Tech Tuesday

Dear Heloise: Why are there ridges on the F and J keys on my computer keyboard? I'm just learning to type! — Jessica (age 13) via email