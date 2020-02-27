Heloise: Reader questions

Dear Heloise: My granddaughter is 5, and she's LEARNING TO READ. I like to sit with her while she's reading and ask her these questions:

"Can you picture in your mind what's going on?"

"What is the main idea of the story?"

"How does the story remind you of your own adventures?"

This is special time that we share together, it's preparing her for school, and we definitely share a laugh or two! — Grandma Kaye in Florida

Give that li'l darlin' a Heloise high-five! — Heloise

PUT A RING ON IT

Dear Readers: What do you know about wedding ring traditions and etiquette? Is someone in the family engaged? Here are some wedding ring customs:

• Here in the Western world, the wedding set is usually worn on the third finger of the left hand. Why? Ancient Romans believed a vein from that finger led straight to the heart.

• The wedding band is normally worn stacked first on the finger, to be "closest to the heart." When the bride begins her journey down the aisle she may wear her diamond engagement ring on the ring finger of her right hand, to slip on after the band goes on.