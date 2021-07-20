HELOISE: Reclaim your living space

Dear Readers: Going back into the office is what lots of us are doing. We can now reclaim the living room as what it was meant for: living, relaxing and entertaining, instead of office space. Let's look at the basics of how we should decorate the living room for fun and function. There are five elements:

1. Seating. Think about who will be doing the sitting and if they have any physical limitations. Think about the size of the living room and what pieces you need. What materials are the pieces made of? Leather? Fabric? Do you want a sofa, loveseat and chair? Or can one unit do double duty? Do you need recliners?

2. What about tables? Coffee tables? Console tables? Side tables? Coffee tables are usually in front of the sofa — home base for books, coasters and drinks, remotes, etc. Try to keep this space tidy.

3. Entertainment is a must. TV? Sound system? These can be artfully designed for maximum enjoyment. You might need a specialist to design your setup.

4. Next up: storage. Bookcases and room dividers can work well here to keep you organized and tidy.