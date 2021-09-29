HELOISE: Recycle plastic containers

Dear Heloise: When we have company over, we often have finger foods and dipping sauces. Instead of buying fancy little dishes for the dipping sauces, I reuse yogurt and pudding containers. I remove any paper labels, wash them and reuse them. When they need to be replaced, I just toss them in the recycle bin. — Jean T., Derby, Connecticut
Spicy Swedish meatballs
Dear Heloise: Your recipe for spicy meatballs was a big hit with my father-in-law the last time he came for a visit. Would you reprint that recipe for me so I can make it for his visit? — Kelly D., Provo, Utah
Kelly, this is my version of Swedish meatballs. You'll need:
2 cups breadcrumbs
1/2 cup milk
8 ounces ground beef
8 ounces sausage meat (spicy)
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon soy sauce
5 ounces canned sliced water chestnuts, chopped
Mix the breadcrumbs and milk in a large bowl. Add all other ingredients and mix well. Roll the meat mix into 1 1/2-inch balls and place on an ungreased, rimmed cookie sheet close together (these shrink when cooked, so you can crowd them). Bake at 350 degrees until well done and golden brown (about 30 minutes). Remove from the oven and drain on paper towels. Serve with Jelly Sauce.
Jelly Sauce
Equal portions of grape jelly and cocktail (red shrimp) sauce
In a medium sauce pan, combine the grape jelly and cocktail sauce. Stirring constantly, cook over a low heat until bubbling. Remove from heat and pour over meatballs.
Looking for another easy recipe to make that will have people begging for your secret to a great meal? You'll find more tasty recipes in my pamphlet "Heloise's Main Dishes and More." To get a copy, go to www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You'll be glad you have this handy pamphlet of information and recipes at your fingertips. — Heloise
Fix a salt or pepper shaker
Dear Heloise: Some of my salt and pepper shakers have little corks to plug up the bottom of the shaker. Over time the corks would shrink as they dried up or would get lost or become brittle and break. To plug up the hole on the bottom of the shakers, I just used a soft foam-rubber earplug to replace the cork. It's so easy to insert and remove. — Patsy L., Aldine, Indiana
PEANUT BUTTER
Dear Heloise: Should I refrigerate peanut butter after opening the jar? -- Jack H., Redfield, S.D.
Jack, we called a manufacturer, and they told us unused or open jars do best when stored at room temperature. However, some people feel safer if they refrigerate their peanut butter. Temperature fluctuation — hot or cold — can change the peanut butter, but it's still safe to eat. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.