HELOISE: Reduce holiday party stress

Dear Readers: With the holidays approaching, getting ready for all the events and activities can be stressful. Here are some hints to help reduce all that stress. Get every family member involved and plan ahead.
Use your computer to create guest lists, shopping lists, menus and recipes. You can also print out homemade invitations and email photos after all of the festivities.
Use old family wreaths or home-made decorations, instead of buying new ones. To help save money, use the fall and winter bounty, like leaves, pumpkins, gourds and grapevines for centerpieces.
Have your children help create table decorations, like place cards and centerpieces. Have them set the table and help you in the kitchen, too. And they can make wonderful homemade gifts for family members.
To prevent a mess in the kitchen, try to clean up as you cook. And enjoy! — Heloise
Best tuna salad sandwich
Dear Heloise: Some 70 years ago, I had the best tuna salad sandwich and asked how it was made. I've known several people, including my dad and a cousin, who said they never liked tuna salad until they ate this one. The ingredients: 1 drained can of tuna (preferably with water), 12 crushed soda crackers, 1 tablespoon of chopped onion, 1 tablespoon of sweet relish and mayonnaise to suit.
P.S.: I wanted to just let you know my reaction to one of your recipes. I heard many say how much they liked your cheese soup. I couldn't understand why anyone would like a bowl of melted cheese … sounded horrible. But a few weeks ago you posted the recipe and I read it. Wow! So I made it and wow again! It was so good. — Betty Imperato, via email
CANDLE SAFETY
Dear Readers: During the holiday season, candles provide a lovely, beautiful glow all around your home. They are part of the festive ambiance for all your family gatherings and parties. But it's not safe to leave a burning candle behind in a room for any period of time. It's so easy for a dog or child to tip it over and start a fire, which could spread quickly. To help remind you during a party, set a timer, and when it rings, you can check on the candle. And before you go to bed, make sure that all candles are extinguished. -- Heloise
Bathroom hoses
Dear Heloise: I enjoy your column in The Daily Bulletin. Our upstairs bathroom was flooded last weekend. The plastic nut that attaches the hose from the wall to the bottom of the toilet tank cracked, resulting in more drenching through the garage drywall ceiling. Thank God we were home. Consider replacing all plastic nuts and couplings with metal pieces if your equipment is several years old. Also, consider shutting off all valves to all water lines if you know you'll be away. — D.G., Chino Hills, California
D.G., we all learn from household disasters like these. So it's prudent to check your bathroom/toilet area carefully. — Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
