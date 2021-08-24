HELOISE: Reduce paper towel use

Dear Heloise: I would like to encourage your readers to try to reduce the number of paper towels they use for cleaning up messes, drying hands, etc., and to instead use something that can be used over and over again, like dishcloths, dish towels, rags, etc. These fabric items can be easily rinsed out and thrown in the washer when doing a load of clothes. While paper towels are handy and time-savers, let's not forget that to conserve our natural resources. We should cut back where we can on using something only one time.
Thanks for your hints on the proper care of pets. You are doing them a great service. — Diane in Ohio
Diane, yes, paper towels are so useful for emergencies, but there are many microfiber cloths and terry-cloth kitchen towels that can do the job, too. And you can repurpose old bathroom or beach towels for household duties. It's good to see how we can help our environment.
And here's another hint from Johnny B., via email: "I put old bath towels on the floors that connect the kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms, because they get the most traffic and I can cut down on carpet shampooing." — Heloise
Windows need cleaning?
Dear Readers: If you notice that your windows need a bit of spiffing up, first wipe off dirt and debris, then grab a bottle of white vinegar to make them sparkle again. Here's how: Mix 1/2 to 1 cup of white household vinegar with 1/2 gallon of water. Spray on the windows, then dry off.
Vinegar is a must-have in every home! There are so many ways it can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking, so I've put together a six-page pamphlet full of vinegar uses. You can have it by visiting www.Heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (75 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To freshen your toilet bowl, pour in full-strength vinegar. Leave in for five minutes, scrub and then flush. And if your patio or porch has exposed brick that needs a bit of freshening, scrub with a brush dipped in full-strength white vinegar. — Heloise
Password suggestion
Dear Heloise. You recently printed a letter warning people not to use the same password for all accounts. I agree. But people have trouble remembering them. This is what I do: Come up with a solid password (example, Syperman@1776), then add one letter at the end for each account; a "v" for Visa, "a" for Amazon, etc. For example: Syperman@1776v. You only have to remember the main part and add the extra letter (or letters, if you want) to make them different. — Timothy Gray, via email
HOW TO SKIN A PEACH
Dear Heloise: If you like to eat your peaches standing over the sink, with the skin on, this is not for you. But if you want beautiful slices with no waste, do this. (Note that peaches have skin, not peel, they are not a hard fruit like apples.) To easily skin a peach, bring a pot of water to a boil and fill a bowl with ice water. Drop the peach into the boiling water, turn to be sure the whole peach is covered and leave for about 30 seconds. Immediately scoop the peach into the ice water, also turning to be sure the whole peach is cooled. Have something to hold the skin and a bowl in which to slice the peach. Take the fruit from the water and, using the tip of a knife or your thumb nail, pierce the skin and peel it off! It works like magic! -- Glenna in Middletown, Ohio
Glenna, thanks for this useful info on peaches. We have many peach orchards in the Hill Country in Texas. You can find more info at TexasPeaches.com -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
