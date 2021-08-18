HELOISE: Refrigerate powders

Dear Heloise: To keep garlic or onion powder from clumping, store in the refrigerator. Years of working in commercial kitchens taught me this useful hint. - John L., Bethlehem, Connecticut
Microwave cleaning
Dear Heloise: To clean a microwave oven, dampen a paper towel or a dish cloth. Place on a microwave-safe plate and heat on high for about a minute. Carefully use the hot towel to clean the inside of your microwave. — Isiah B., Suncook, New Hampshire
Isiah, I've always poured about a cup and a half of water, with a little vinegar, in a bowl or measuring cup, placed it inside of the microwave and heated the microwave on high or even medium heat for about one minute. Then I wipe down the inside of the microwave. Either of our methods work well. — Heloise
Baking soda uses
Dear Heloise: I had a pamphlet of ideas for uses of baking soda, but it has disappeared! I think my daughter might have taken it when she moved to her own place. How can I get this useful pamphlet again? It had so many great ideas for uses with baking soda, but I don't remember all of them, and I miss the recipes, especially for the Pumpkin Bread. How can I get another pamphlet? — Courtney L., Butte, Montana
Courtney, you can order a new "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes" pamphlet. Just go to www.Heloise.com, or send $5, along with a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
This pamphlet is a must-have for anyone who enjoys saving time and money. — Heloise
Breakfast
Dear Heloise: I hate breakfast. I simply cannot work up an appetite in the morning, and yet all I ever hear is how important breakfast is. To me, a cup of coffee is enough. However, by mid-morning I'm hungry and usually end up munching on junk food. Any hint on how to combat this habit? — Brianna, Dallas
Brianna, if you're not hungry in the morning but have time to have a cup of coffee, try adding just one piece of toast or a piece of fruit. Since you know your body gets hungry mid-morning, pack something you can take with you, such as an apple or a packet of raisins and nuts instead of a pastry or a candy bar. You'll be eating healthy and satisfying your hunger. — Heloise
TABLE SETTINGS
Dear Heloise: I found that using pretty, lightweight dish towels is far more effective than napkins. I found some very attractive ones in a dollar store and used them for our last summer barbecue and again at a family gathering. They're larger than napkins, and I found they are more absorbent, too. Everyone liked them better than a napkin that hardly covers a person's lap. - June H., Anderson, S.C.
DIETING
Dear Heloise: Do you have a pamphlet on dieting? I need to lose about 40 pounds. - Helen G., Jonesboro, Ark.
Helen, no I don't have a pamphlet on that subject. But if you are serious about weight loss, I hope you'll see a doctor who can help you shed those extra pounds. - Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.