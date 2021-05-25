HELOISE: Rein in compulsive shopping

Dear Readers: How are you holding up? With the vaccine rollout going relatively smoothly, our lives may be returning to a sense of normalcy this year.

The pandemic might have brought to the surface many fears. How do you cope with fear? You can choose to turn to compulsive behavior — repeating a task over and over (gambling, drinking, eating, sex, exercising, shopping, hoarding) — hoping it will improve your situation, but alas, it doesn't.

One pandemic behavior that has surfaced is overindulgence in online shopping. Stores have cut their hours, and maybe you're not comfortable wearing a mask in public to shop. So you turn to the internet.

Shopping online is super easy. Just enter what you'd like, enter your credit card number, and that's it. A package arrives on your doorstep in a few days.

But before you tap that place order icon, ask yourself these questions:

• Am I going to use it?

• Where will I store it?

• Do I need it?

• Can I afford it?

• Do I have something similar?

• What emotions do I feel when making this purchase?