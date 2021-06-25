HELOISE: Remembering passwords

Ask for samples

Dear Heloise: My doctor recently placed me on a new medication. Since the medication was a bit expensive, I asked if he had any samples so I could try it before I went out and spent over a hundred dollars on it. In the past I've developed an allergic reaction to a couple of medications. He went to his sample closet and came back with a handful of the new drugs for me to try before I filled the prescription he'd written. Always ask for a sample of a medication. Doctors usually have samples if you ask. — Sara N., Chicago

Travel size

Dear Heloise: Many hotels have travel-size containers with shampoo, conditioner, small hand soaps and shower caps for their guests. Since my husband travels a lot for his job, I asked him to bring those samples home. We collect a large basket full of these samples and then donate them to the battered women's shelter. They always need things like that and any gently worn clothing, especially clothing that is suitable for a job interview. — Lisa B., Weston, Florida

SPRAY PAINTING