HELOISE: Remote deposit interest up

Dear Readers: Have you ever deposited a check remotely? This capability has been around for over 10 years and has made banking more convenient and timesaving. It's a fairly easy process.

You endorse (sign) the back of the check like normal, then log into your bank's online app. Take a clear picture of the check, front and back, enter the amount of the check and which account you'd like it deposited into, then the system will tell you if the check's been accepted and you're done! Keep the check for a few days, just in case there's an issue.

There are rules, which can vary between institutions, among them: You must have an email address and have an established account with the financial institution for a period of time (usually 60 days or so). Some items are ineligible for remote deposit:

• Checks not payable in U.S. dollars

• Third-party checks

• Money orders and travelers checks

• Savings bonds

• Cash

This process works with our discussion of electronic funds transfers ... the future of banking. —Heloise