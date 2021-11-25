HELOISE: Removing skunk smell from car

Dear Readers: If this dreadful stink has ended up inside your auto, first open all the doors and windows to see if the smell will dissipate. If it does not, take these steps to get rid of it, inside and outside of your car.
• Spray an odor neutralizer on fabric upholstery. Be sure to scrub the rubber or carpet mats with hot, soapy water.
• To get rid of the smell on the outside of your car, get it to a car wash ASAP.
• Mix hydrogen peroxide and water together. Put this solution in a spray bottle. Spritz the tires and underside of the car. Wipe up any peroxide drips, because it has the potential to bleach some surfaces. — Heloise
Quick-clean during commercials
Dear Readers: While you are in the den or living room watching TV, don't just sit there. Instead, when endless TV commercials come on, take those minutes to straighten up or clean up clutter and things that don't need to be the room. It's amazing what you can accomplish in a couple of minutes. Here's what to tackle.
1. Put back what needs to be in place, such as pillows or books.
2. Take out stacks of magazines or newspapers. You can go through them to clip articles you want to save or scan them to your computer.
3. Get out the vacuum cleaner to give rugs and carpets a quick clean.
4. If you head to the kitchen for more food or drink, take the dirty glasses or plates that need to be put in the dishwasher with you. Don't leave the room empty-handed. — Heloise
Frosting a cake
Dear Readers: If you are having trouble getting the icing smooth on a crumbly cake because the icing is sticking to the spatula, here's how to solve the problem. Put the cake in the freezer and leave it until the cake is firm. Then when you frost it there won't be the sticking or unevenness of the icing. Also, dip the spatula in hot water before using and wipe dry. — Heloise
SENDING HOLIDAY PACKAGES?
Dear Readers: When you are sending holiday packages, here's an environmentally friendly way to recycle what you have at home. Don't buy foam peanuts or any other fillers. Instead, crumple up old catalogs, magazines and newspapers for filler. And you can even use actual popcorn (but no butter) to be sure that your items are safely packed. -- Heloise.
REMOVING FURNITURE DENTS IN CARPET
Dear Readers: If you keep your furniture in the same place and position in your living room or elsewhere in your home, it will make dents in the carpet. Here's how get the dents out when you move the furniture. Put an ice cube in each dent and let melt. Leave the moisture for a bit, then blot up the dents. When done, fluff up the carpet with your fingers. -- Heloise
Dear Readers: As we're turning the corner on COVID and the economy recovers, you may find yourself interviewing for a new job or promotion. You need to talk during the interview, of course, to sell yourself, but what are some things you should NOT say? Let's take a look:
-- Never say: "I'm the greatest in my department." Boastfulness can be off-putting. Instead, say, "I'm proud of what I've accomplished."
-- Never say bad things about a past supervisor. If you're talking bad about him or her, you'll talk bad about your new boss. You can say what you've learned, but keep it professional.
-- Don't let on that you like to work alone. Whether it's your thing or not, you'll probably have group projects at some point. You must be a team player.
-- Never state that you are desperate for a job. The employer wants to know what skills you can add to the position. Research the company and talk about that and what your contributions can be. Specific examples of how you grew your previous department would be helpful.
-- Always ask questions about the position and what the expectations and goals are. The one question NOT to ask: What is the salary? The employer wants to know what you can bring to the company before they offer you a compensation package.
Good luck in your job search. Let your confidence and your verbal skills shine, but just be careful not to say the wrong things. -- Heloise
TECH TALK TUESDAY
Dear Readers: We've probably all deposited a check remotely at this point by taking a picture of the check on the financial institution's app. But did you know you can pay bills the same way?
It's called Picture Pay, and it's easy. First, take a picture of the billing statement. Then, in your bank's app, confirm the amount to be paid and submit the payment. Your bank uses technology called optical character recognition (OCR). OCR reads the information from your bill and, with built-in analytics, the bill gets paid.
You don't have to enter your account number or the name of the company either. The computer software does all of that. Check it out. -- Heloise
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Dear Heloise: My friend lost her son tragically to distracted driving. He was shooting video with his phone while driving and took his eyes off the road for just five seconds. That was enough for him to lose control of the car, and he crashed.
My friend wants you to know: Distracted driving is, yes, fussing with your phone, but it is also putting on makeup, fiddling with the radio, eating while driving -- anything that takes your focus and eyes off the road. -- Marisol R. in Texas
Marisol, I'm so sorry about your friend's son. Readers: you must concentrate on driving when you are behind the wheel. -- Heloise
HAIR CARE
Dear Readers: Protecting your hair from chlorine in the pool is smart. Coat dry hair with a tiny glom of hair conditioner especially made for swimmers; it's a good barrier from chlorine. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.