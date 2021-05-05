HELOISE: Repairing rubber gloves

Sift together the dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.

This is an easy and quick bread to make and is a hit with the whole family.

Baguette

Dear Heloise: My family loves having a fresh baguette with stews, chili and soups. Unfortunately, they tend to go stale rather quickly. To freshen a baguette that's about two days old, I quickly run it under the tap water and then place in the oven at 350 to 375 for about 5 or 6 minutes. It comes out warm and just as fresh as if it had come from the bakery. — Tory A., Portland, Oregon

Oatmeal cookies