Heloise: Reporting ID thefts

This method, besides being impossible to remember, is not the most secure. It's far better, experts agree, to string real words together: HippoHopRecliner, for example.

Does the site demand a number or character as part of the password? No problem. Exclamation points can sub for i's, and the number 3 for an E. Get creative, but make sure you can remember your password. -- Heloise

CLEAN CALLER

Dear Readers: We are all more conscious of germs and bacteria these days. And, yes, we wash our hands thoroughly and frequently, but how often do we clean our phones?

To be safe, be sure to wipe down your phone with a damp, not dripping, disinfecting wipe once per day. -- Heloise

A staple genius

Dear Heloise: I never knew this. On a standard stapler, there is a metal plate on the bottom of the stapler, called the anvil. This plate is moveable. When rotated 180 degrees, the resulting staple is looser and more easily removed. The "legs" of the completed staple will point outward instead of inward. — Howard in New York