HELOISE: Repurpose cereal box bags

3 strips of bacon, fried and diced

1 small onion, chopped

1 can pork and beans in tomato sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2-3 tablespoons ketchup

Fry the bacon until crisp, then cook the chopped onion in the bacon grease until brown. Pour off most of the grease and add the beans, brown sugar and ketchup. Stir well, cover and simmer slowly for a few minutes. You also can bake this dish in a 300 degree oven for about an hour.

You can find this recipe and many others in my book "In the Kitchen With Heloise." — Heloise

A marshmallow maven

Dear Heloise: Here in Florida we have a high humidity situation. Since I like to cook several dishes that contain marshmallows, I had to find a way to keep them without having the whole bag of marshmallows sticking together. My mother-in-law suggested that I seal the bag very tightly after taking some out and then place the bag in the freezer. It worked perfectly. Now I just take out what I need, seal up the bag and return it to the freezer. No more marshmallows sticking together. — Connie R., Tampa, Florida

