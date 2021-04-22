HELOISE: Repurpose grocery bags

Dear Heloise: Please ask your readers to dispose of plastic shopping bags correctly. They are easily carried off by the wind, and they get stuck in trees and on fence posts — unsightly and dangerous to birds and other wildlife. — Louise W. in Ohio

Louise, repurposing these bags as trash can liners, wrappers for breakable items, as liners over seating areas that can get dirty and for another trip to the grocery store can all work well.

To recycle: When you've accumulated a bunch, make sure the bags have a No. 2 or No. 4 printed on them (indicating they are recyclable) and roll them, soccer-ball size, and insert into another bag and take to the recycling center. — Heloise

Don't ask!

Dear Heloise: I'm a hairdresser, and I'm confused. Sometimes a client will come in and ask for "just a trim." Presumably, she is expecting to pay less money than for a regular cut. A trim is a cut, and not offered at a lower price. I have to put in just about the same amount of time and effort, so I don't discount a "trim."

A bang trim is different; it is priced less than a full cut. — Jessica G. in Texas

Shaving face